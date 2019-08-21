As Bank Amer Com (BAC) Market Value Rose, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Cut Position by $430,461; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Upped Stake

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 215.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 59,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 86,963 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26M, up from 27,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $126.88. About 192,863 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 15,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 165,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, down from 181,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 9.58M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 59C; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 22/05/2018 – Bank of America Presenting at Conference May 29; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy VICI Properties, Sell BofA in Financials: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Bank of America names new entertainment industries group leader; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 02/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Fall 14% This Year, BofA Leads; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Host Of Earnings Loom With Beyond Meat, Apple Among Highlights Ahead Of Fed, Payrolls – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carters Inc Com (NYSE:CRI) by 19,157 shares to 894,500 shares, valued at $90.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (NYSE:BX) by 39,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 313,067 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Aqr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.87M shares. Headinvest Lc reported 0.12% stake. Raymond James Na has invested 0.33% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Roanoke Asset Management accumulated 202,528 shares or 2.6% of the stock. Premier Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 2.51% or 381,667 shares in its portfolio. Smith Salley And Associate owns 20,110 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 11.85 million shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 0.42% or 676,987 shares. Osborne Prtn Management Lc has 25,112 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs Incorporated holds 814,627 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Springowl Ltd holds 44,000 shares. Neumann Lc stated it has 111,875 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp holds 0.73% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. Chou Management Incorporated owns 93,376 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.73 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Savings Bank holds 217,605 shares. Lipe And Dalton has 4% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Budros Ruhlin And Roe holds 0.43% or 3,047 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability Corp holds 4.71M shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Page Arthur B owns 1.86% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 17,275 shares. State Street has invested 0.91% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Stephens Inc Ar has 0.14% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Beaumont Finance Prns Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,971 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.2% or 296,183 shares in its portfolio. 166,612 were accumulated by Owl Creek Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Taconic Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.62% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 65,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 2.09 million shares. Moreover, Park Natl Oh has 0.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 13,835 shares. 51,835 were accumulated by Puzo Michael J. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.29% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 367,641 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co (Put) (NYSE:TIF) by 20,400 shares to 7,900 shares, valued at $636,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 119,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,806 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BECN).