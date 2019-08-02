As Bank Amer Com (BAC) Market Value Rose, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Decreased Position; Biotime (BTX) Shareholder Broadwood Capital Lifted Its Holding by $3.76 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19M, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.04. About 59,786 shares traded. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of Structural Improvement in the Retina; 17/05/2018 – AgeX Therapeutics CEO Dr. Michael D. West to Deliver Keynote Address at World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine; 27/03/2018 – BioTime Announces Cash Sale of Ascendance Biotechnology; 21/03/2018 – BioTime Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen® Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 03/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 10; 07/03/2018 BIOTIME ANNOUNCES DSMB APPROVAL TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF THE OPREGEN® CLINICAL TRIAL; 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia(R); 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss/Shr 58c; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen(R) Clinical Trial Data at ARVO

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 948,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.15 million, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 14.15 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015; 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO LIMIT CHANGES ALLOWED UNTIL 7:15PM U.K. TIME: BOFA; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch SA Annual Financial Report; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S BLANCH CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 14/05/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – NSD: (INTR) Notification on Corporate Action “Interest Payment” – BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION VAR 05/02/26 (bonds US06051GHB86); 25/04/2018 – M037: Merrill Lynch Intnl: Annual Financial Report; 27/03/2018 – Ford at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Aclaris Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 69,500 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 5.19M shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 5,471 shares. Bridgeway Capital Inc holds 529,039 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Northern Trust Corporation holds 1.23 million shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 12,273 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). First Manhattan Company invested 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Alliancebernstein Lp has 89,700 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 27,785 shares. Price Cap Mgmt Inc owns 328,202 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Group Incorporated Llc has 0% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Interest Grp Inc stated it has 71,975 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reilly Finance Advsrs Limited Company has 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment Mngmt has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 36,753 shares. Plancorp Lc has 84,777 shares. Davenport And Company Lc reported 0.59% stake. Uss Invest Mgmt Limited has invested 0.78% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Atwood Palmer has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 0.7% or 39.34M shares. 163,355 were accumulated by Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Duff & Phelps Inv Management Company has invested 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Prudential Financial owns 22.45 million shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Proffitt Goodson invested in 0.26% or 37,103 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 251,895 shares. Bancorporation Of The West owns 324,739 shares. Wms Prtn Limited Liability reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

