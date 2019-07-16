As Bank Amer Com (BAC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Decreased Stake by $430,461; Water Asset Management Has Lifted Itron (ITRI) Stake by $557,566

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 15,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 165,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, down from 181,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 44.47 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/04/2018 – 60NQ: Merrill Lynch SA: Annual Financial Report; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 20/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA IS SAID TO REACH OUT TO OTHER BANKS ON SALES; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 60.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 12,121 shares as the company's stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,055 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 19,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.59. About 143,458 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 995 shares. 13,878 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. 64,700 were reported by Swiss National Bank. Firsthand Capital Mgmt accumulated 5,565 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Northern Trust holds 0.01% or 482,767 shares in its portfolio. Menta Ltd reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Bank Of Mellon reported 419,896 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability reported 65,394 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Management LP invested in 36,896 shares. 1,000 are held by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 9,457 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 23,348 shares or 0% of the stock. Investec Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Itron (ITRI) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" on May 06, 2019

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $33.91 million activity. The insider Ziegler Lynda L. sold 350 shares worth $19,012.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75 billion for 10.29 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co Cl A N (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 873,674 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $24.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 477,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Is BAC Stock Ready to Go to $40 or $20? – Investorplace.com" on July 12, 2019