As Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Stock Rose, Salzhauer Michael Upped Its Holding by $569,400; Hillman Co Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $2.23 Million

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 129.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 284,700 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 505,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 220,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56 million, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marsico Management Limited Liability Corp reported 107,970 shares or 6.93% of all its holdings. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd has 0.49% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,749 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc reported 4.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 0.27% or 29,066 shares. 12,289 are owned by Kcm Ltd Com. Charter Trust Com reported 2,656 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. 355,996 were reported by Coatue Mgmt. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 2.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 92,652 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt owns 9,095 shares. Moreover, Timessquare Capital Limited Com has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). S R Schill holds 1.69% or 1,578 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H And reported 53,249 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld reported 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 542,940 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And invested in 639 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Amazon (AMZN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq" on April 19, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,908 were accumulated by Schaller Group Inc. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 39,764 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.7% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bollard Group Limited Liability Co has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Colorado-based Amg National Tru Bankshares has invested 0.35% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Hodges Capital Mngmt has 0.59% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fifth Third Bank invested in 5.27 million shares or 0.93% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv holds 950,600 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 194,686 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.25% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Oppenheimer reported 885,930 shares. Kings Point Management has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 16.89M shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Chou Associate Mgmt stated it has 1.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance" on August 27, 2019

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 41,889 shares to 14,611 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 36,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,005 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).