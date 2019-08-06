As Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Shares Rose, Tiger Management Boosted Stake; Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com New (LH) Stock Rose While Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Cut Its Stake by $404,320

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 417.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 2.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.29M, up from 618,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 59.33M shares traded or 22.03% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NONINTEREST INCOME INCREASED $327 MILLION, OR 3%, TO $11.5 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 21/03/2018 – Bank of America Impacted by the Steinhoff Handoff (Video); 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S MEYER: U.S. CONSUMER WILL BOUNCE BACK IN 2Q; 13/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp AGM Statement; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Efficiency Ratio 60%; 07/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 21/03/2018 – BOFA FINDS `CORE CAUSE’ OF LOSS WAS OUTSIDE OF THE BANK; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – SoundView Technology Group Update on NXT-ID, Inc.; Early 2018 Outlook

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (LH) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 2,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 3,420 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $161.65. About 668,175 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timucuan Asset Mgmt Fl has 285,497 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs has 0% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 132 shares. Allen Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 4.58% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 955,887 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 23,168 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 6,871 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc accumulated 404,000 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 5,000 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Colorado-based Ghp Inv Incorporated has invested 0.29% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) reported 33 shares stake. Aperio Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 0.04% or 61,011 shares. Pggm Invs stated it has 293,396 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Hrt Finance Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 132,161 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Ariel Invests Limited Company owns 932,207 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability invested in 9,704 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Primerica Inc Com (NYSE:PRI) by 2,905 shares to 7,339 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Badger Meter Inc Com (NYSE:BMI) by 6,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO).

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 EPS, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $280.73 million for 14.18 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $692,993 activity. Williams R Sanders sold $152,586 worth of stock or 1,038 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 1.65 million shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Equity has 0.5% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 2.86M were reported by Pinebridge Lp. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability owns 44,087 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Private Wealth Prns Ltd, a California-based fund reported 405,755 shares. Manikay Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 10.21% or 3.00 million shares. Dubuque Bancorporation And Com holds 12,252 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va invested in 0.32% or 38,691 shares. Jbf Cap Inc accumulated 300,000 shares. Ftb holds 96,349 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Boston Ltd Liability Com reported 788,369 shares stake. First Republic Investment has 3.37M shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct invested in 0.25% or 260,440 shares. Greenwood Gearhart owns 8,790 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 135,800 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

