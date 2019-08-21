As Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Shares Rose, Artal Group Sa Has Trimmed Its Holding; Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Shareholder Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 309,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.08 million, down from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 986,396 shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 27/04/2018 – Televisa May Spin Off Cable Unit as Part of Strategic Review; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO DECIDE ON CABLE UNIT SPIN OFF THIS YR: ANGOITIA; 23/03/2018 – Mexico regulator decides in Televisa’s favor on pay TV question -company; 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO; 25/05/2018 – MEXICO ECONOMY MIN. ILDEFONSO GUAJARDO SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 05/03/2018 Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 14/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING SPINNING OFF CABLE SEGMENT: ANGOITIA; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA PRIME TIME RATINGS IN FLAGSHIP CHANNEL GREW 4%

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.18M, down from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 47.65 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 08/03/2018 – SEC: MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO DONOFRIO CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 20/04/2018 – U.S. banks push mortgage apps as home lending slows; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America: Overall Credit Quality Remains Strong Across Consumer, Commercial Portfolios; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down; 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch keeps approach despite U.S. fiduciary rule changes -memo

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.68 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

