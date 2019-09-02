As Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose, Stillwater Capital Advisors Raised Position by $4.70 Million; John G Ullman & Associates Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) Has Decreased by $4.73 Million

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 56,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 140,075 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 197,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 6.48 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE GRANTS SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 23/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE – MERCK RECEIVES PATENT FOR CRISPR TECHNOLOGY IN CHINA; 18/04/2018 – blacq: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit: sources FRANKFURT/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Generic; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SEES NEGATIVE FOREX IMPACT OF 4-6 PCT ON 2018 ADJ EBITDA; 30/05/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo, seven new cases confirmed; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE GRANTS SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 174,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 182,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECLINED $23 MILLION TO $911 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – Goldman outpaces peers in debt underwriting, bond trading; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Raises $2.25 Billion in Largest Green Bond Deal; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML –

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire adds to Bank of America stake, now valued at $27 billion – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America Stock Is Worth a Buy on This Dip – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYF) by 3,739 shares to 99,954 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,468 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Trust Company reported 26,626 shares. 113,592 are held by Intrust National Bank & Trust Na. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). London Company Of Virginia invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 144,401 are held by Carroll Assocs. Moreover, Sta Wealth Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ashfield Prtnrs has invested 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc has 0.24% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.82% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Parsons Management Ri invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 0.32% stake. Acg Wealth reported 69,248 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Com invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 660.28M shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Bainco Int Investors invested in 353,581 shares or 1.59% of the stock.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Big Pharma Sees a Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 17.29 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Advisers Ltd invested in 26,739 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1.24M shares. Alps Advsrs Inc stated it has 33,197 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 3,911 are owned by First Mercantile Tru Company. Texas Yale Cap Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 76,278 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 627,881 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 546,200 shares. The North Carolina-based Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.6% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.72% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Amer International owns 1.16 million shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Ny holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 82,032 shares. Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.05% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Thomasville Savings Bank accumulated 0.77% or 49,881 shares. Ashford Capital Management has 0.06% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Becker Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 561,903 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Corning Fiberglas (NYSE:OC) by 7,300 shares to 62,400 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 31,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA).