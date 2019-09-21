As Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose, South State Has Lifted Stake; Universal Display Com (OLED) Share Value Rose While Mengis Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Mengis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp Com (OLED) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc sold 2,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 11,050 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, down from 14,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 993,696 shares traded or 44.93% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award

South State Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 22,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 473,093 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.72M, up from 450,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36 million shares traded or 198.95% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 per barrel this year and $75 next year; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-BofA will no longer lend to some gunmakers- Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA IS SAID TO REACH OUT TO OTHER BANKS ON SALES; 05/05/2018 – Bank of America says the dollar volume of physician mortgages it has issued has increased ninefold between 2008 and 2017; 15/05/2018 – MiMedx Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 11/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIALS CO-HEAD IS SAID TO EXIT; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Kathy Bessant, Bank of America’s chief technical officer, said Thursday

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $326.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR) by 30,975 shares to 37,559 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 31,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Charles Corp Ne Com (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85M for 79.71 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Pcl has invested 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Jennison invested 0.06% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Koshinski Asset Mgmt reported 1,977 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 10,900 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 100,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 16,700 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 314,305 shares. Dubuque Bancorp Communications, Iowa-based fund reported 2,205 shares. Financial Architects Inc accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Hwg Lp reported 866 shares. Blair William And Il reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited accumulated 1,600 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 6,078 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Maplelane Capital accumulated 5,000 shares.

South State Corp, which manages about $868.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 1,242 shares to 3,934 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 20,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,484 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 406,507 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gru, Ohio-based fund reported 125 shares. Glenview Financial Bank Tru Dept has 0.27% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Conning Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hamel Associate invested in 0.4% or 31,523 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Norinchukin Retail Bank The invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lockheed Martin Inv accumulated 552,400 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 112,133 shares. 63,054 were accumulated by Lakeview Capital Prtn Ltd Liability. Kansas-based Fin Advisory Serv has invested 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mechanics State Bank Trust Department owns 70,952 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt holds 0.01% or 41,576 shares. 134,582 are owned by Mengis Cap Mngmt. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).