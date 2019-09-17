As Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Raised Its Stake; Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Ruffer Llp Upped Its Holding

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 29.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 713,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 3.12 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $288.04 million, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $98.38. About 2.14 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 21/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA +13%; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: CELGENE’S ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE CREDIT NEGATIVE; 15/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar pitches naming and shaming tactics on drug price campaign, singling out Celgene’s Revlimid; 15/05/2018 – Edmond de Rothschild Adds Zimmer Biomet, Buys More Celgene: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PATRICIA HEMINGWAY HALL ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 20.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 728,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 4.28M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.07 million, up from 3.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 42.51 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 09/04/2018 – ONEX ONEX.TO MANDATES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N , CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S AND BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS OF SIG COMBIBLOC IPO; 14/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO REDEEM SOME OUTSTANDING DEPOSITARY SHRS; 09/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Women Have Fundamentally Different Journeys to Financial Wellness, Merrill Lynch Study Reveals; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRx Limited to Attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference from May 15-17, 2018

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 190,960 shares to 2,167 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 18,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 218,246 shares to 955,337 shares, valued at $128.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 901,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS).