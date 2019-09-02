As Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Credit Capital Investments Decreased Stake by $675,000; Kilroy Realty (KRC) Share Price Rose While Adelante Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $5.21 Million

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Steven Chubak Sees Continued Upside Potential For Bank of America (Video); 29/03/2018 – BofA to add 600 Merrill Edge investment centers by 2020; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicts several gaming-related companies will benefit from legalized sports betting; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 02/04/2018 – Global IPOs Rise 35% This Year, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: BofA defrauded clients as it secretly routed trades to Bernie Madoff; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FEB. CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.78% :3481126Z US; 26/03/2018 – JAKKS Pacific Special Committee Engaged and Is Actively Working With Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty (KRC) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 69,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The hedge fund held 899,387 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.32M, down from 968,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kilroy Realty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $77.86. About 230,264 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Rev $182.8M; 30/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty to Host Investor and Analyst Event at NeueHouse in New York City on June 4, 2018; 03/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Announces Regional Leadership Change; 08/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $79; 27/03/2018 CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Executive Daniel Kilroy Named CFO of The Year by San Diego Business; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES A WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.30% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON JULY 18, 2026; 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KILROY REALTY, L.P. AGREES TO SELL $250 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY, L.P. TO SELL $250M OF SR UNSECURED NOTES DUE; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.18B for 10.11 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 527,424 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $53.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 75,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW).