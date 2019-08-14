As Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Increased by $8.41 Million Its Stake; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Lifted Duke Energy (DUK) Position by $1.45 Million; Share Price Declined

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 1574.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 16,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 17,314 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 1,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $88.99. About 2.50M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 244% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 311,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 439,299 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12M, up from 127,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.34. About 77.62M shares traded or 57.78% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q TRADING REV. EX-DVA $4.1B, EST. $4.14B; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: NUMBER OF BOFA MANAGERS HAS DECLINED 25% VS 3YRS AGO; 15/05/2018 – Genomic Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – FX Week: Mauricio Sada-Paz, head of electronic Ficc and global head of e-FX sales at Bank of America Merrill Lynch has resig…; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO RE-ELECT ALL 15 BOARD DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America promotes M&A bankers -memo; 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 50,097 shares to 125,993 shares, valued at $16.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 60,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452 shares, and cut its stake in Ingevity Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Architects invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Lee Danner And Bass has invested 0.42% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). First Heartland Consultants holds 0.11% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 4,219 shares. Spc Fincl holds 0.08% or 4,266 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 4,207 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 2,956 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Insur Co invested in 523,600 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Moreover, Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). S&Co owns 2,438 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And reported 7,360 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Intersect Ltd Liability accumulated 2,243 shares. Wendell David Incorporated stated it has 5,180 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. New York-based Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Pettyjohn Wood And White stated it has 13,647 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 9,209 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard reported 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 33,119 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Gardner Russo And Gardner Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 48,975 shares. Kanawha Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Atwood Palmer invested in 0.05% or 13,592 shares. Benin Mgmt Corp invested in 0.2% or 17,292 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.92M shares. Daily Journal has invested 42.98% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 5.27M shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Shikiar Asset Management Inc has invested 2.91% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Westfield Capital Mngmt Communication LP has invested 0.62% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 0.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability reported 3.04% stake. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.47% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 36,753 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp invested in 8.65 million shares.