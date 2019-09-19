As Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Raised Holding; General Electric Co (GE) Holding Increased by Kessler Investment Group Llc

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 152440.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 190,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 190,676 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 13.77M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 13/04/2018 – More delays in GE power plants a worry for Pakistan’s ruling party; 13/04/2018 – Current by GE Rolls Out Nationwide Energy Savings Program with Morgan Stanley; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 05/03/2018 – The worst may soon be over for General Electric shareholders, says longtime analyst Nick Heymann; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 13/04/2018 – General Electric reduces 2016, 2017 earnings and revenue after accounting restatement; 21/05/2018 – GE agrees to $11bn transport link-up; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 20.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 728,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 4.28M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.07 million, up from 3.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.97. About 17.45M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA, AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF GROWTHPOINT PLACING; 28/05/2018 – BOFA EMEA INFRA HEAD CHRYSSICOPOULOS IS SAID TO BE LEAVING; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to Stop Financing Makers of Military-Style Guns; 08/03/2018 – SEC SAYS SETTLED CHARGES WITH MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF CHINA-BASED ISSUER -STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 24/04/2018 – ALPHABET INC GOOGL.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $1270 FROM $1360; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – BofA Is Said to Seek Some Margin Loan Sales After Steinhoff Loss; 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT MIT SLOAN CONFERENCE IN NYC

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kenmare Prtn invested in 3.51% or 100,000 shares. Glenview Bank Trust Dept holds 22,491 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Ajo Lp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 0.1% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fiduciary Trust owns 201,487 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cleararc Capital has 132,764 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 1.33 million shares. Lathrop Invest stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt has 552,400 shares. Holt Ltd Liability Company Dba Holt Prtn LP has invested 3.31% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hellman Jordan Ma accumulated 1.58% or 39,980 shares. City Communication reported 57,485 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company reported 51.78 million shares stake. Shine Advisory Serv Inc has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Atlantic Union Fincl Bank reported 154,506 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 18,879 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $40.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 131,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

