As Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose, Loews Lifted Position by $1.39 Million; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Raised Verizon Communicatn (VZ) Holding

Loews Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 47,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 457,581 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.27 million, up from 409,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.97. About 20.01 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 – Timken to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference in London; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Ex-CEO Turns to Uber as His Next Fix-It Project; 16/05/2018 – Flex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 9,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 51,285 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 42,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communicatn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $60.07. About 5.34 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $157.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust Tr Unit Etf (SPY) by 12,874 shares to 1,172 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macnealy Hoover Mgmt invested in 12,800 shares or 0.55% of the stock. St Germain D J stated it has 238,497 shares. Chase Invest Counsel holds 8,017 shares. Kopp Invest Advsrs Ltd reported 0.55% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Farmers Merchants Invs Inc has invested 1.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 22,669 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Co holds 10.35 million shares. Captrust has 0.54% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Com owns 29,130 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Mount Vernon Assoc Md reported 37,402 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.8% or 7.45 million shares. Montag A And Assoc reported 0.85% stake. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 273,606 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 805,410 shares.

