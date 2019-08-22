As Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose, Holder Causeway Capital Management Has Cut by $129.94 Million Its Stake; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Market Value Declined While Financial Advantage Cut Its Holding

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 54.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 4.81M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 4.08 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.61 million, down from 8.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.13. About 5.43M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – Bank of America’s global capital markets head departs for Silver Lake; 30/03/2018 – Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Declines 24% This Year, BofA Leads; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference; 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Loan Issuance Falls 32% Worldwide This Year, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 28/03/2018 – GM CEO MARY BARRA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA AUTO SUMMIT

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 91,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 144,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.17. About 32,078 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.83 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 183,969 shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $48.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 804,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57M for 14.65 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.