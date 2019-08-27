As Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose, Holder Castine Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Centene Del (CNC) Market Value Rose While Roberts Glore & Company Raised Stake by $467,725

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 5.19M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 113,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 351,597 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 41.70M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – SocGen Hires Second Ex-BofA Banker Within Weeks After Weak Start; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 14/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 30/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Upsizes Huron Revolver to $150MM; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 27/03/2018 – Women at BofA paid 31% less than men; 15/05/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicts several gaming-related companies will benefit from legalized sports betting; 11/05/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pcsb Finl Corp by 36,819 shares to 463,120 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (NASDAQ:FBSS) by 31,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,951 shares, and has risen its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FMBH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 111,879 were reported by Bailard. Mairs Pwr reported 14,955 shares. 1.07M were accumulated by Tctc Hldgs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt invested in 0.62% or 32,458 shares. Pennsylvania Tru reported 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Miracle Mile Ltd Co invested in 0.91% or 411,307 shares. Argi Invest Service Limited Liability Company invested in 29,068 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv invested 1.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Valley National Advisers Inc owns 16,018 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability reported 3.36M shares. American Assets Inv Management Lc accumulated 0.97% or 217,100 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank Trust Communications has 0.52% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 98,681 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 180,203 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Ruggie Capital Group holds 2,155 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Payment Processing, Banking Issues Continue To Hinder Small CBD Brands – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investors Should Just Keep Banking On Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.60 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 1.14M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited reported 612 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 45,664 were reported by Oakbrook Ltd Company. Etrade Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Charter Company accumulated 4,059 shares. Cornerstone Inc accumulated 1,488 shares. Usa Fin Portformulas Corporation accumulated 2 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com reported 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited invested in 119,346 shares. Brinker Capital reported 12,196 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa holds 479,731 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 961,972 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Southernsun Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.23% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Monetary invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).