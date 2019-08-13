As Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose, Fsi Group Decreased by $1.43 Million Its Stake; Dollar General (DG) Shareholder Covey Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Holding by $312,018

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 52,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 270,920 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, down from 323,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 23.01 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SPOKESMAN: 94.7% OF SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO APPROVE EXEC PAY; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 12/03/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Twilio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 29/03/2018 – JAPAN’S ANTITRUST WATCHDOG FTC: WARNS DEUTSCHE BANK, BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED 2012 BOND-PRICE FIXING; 04/05/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Bank of America names new entertainment industries group leader; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 23,022 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $137.02. About 263,846 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership reported 43,487 shares. Pitcairn owns 0.32% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 108,247 shares. 322,312 were accumulated by Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated. Bryn Mawr Trust invested in 0.08% or 52,430 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.19M shares. Horan Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jones Lllp accumulated 18,013 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Corp owns 1.13 million shares. Timucuan Asset Management Fl holds 11,015 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Ltd owns 9,213 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Excalibur Mngmt Corporation reported 30,934 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi owns 209,511 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo accumulated 0.74% or 882,155 shares. Epoch Investment Prtn has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 10.20 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Value Screeners Identify Opportunities as Kids Return to School – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Muted Trading Performance to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Corp (BAC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.