As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Value Rose, Theleme Partners Llp Upped Its Position by $73.40 Million; As Pros Holdings (PRO) Share Value Rose, Invesco LTD Trimmed Its Position by $329,238

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 7,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The institutional investor held 22,559 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $953,000, down from 30,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $62.19. About 532,084 shares traded or 8.15% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 2.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 18.11 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499.78 million, up from 15.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 68.66 million shares traded or 30.51% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANK HEAD: LOAN GROWTH CAN EXCEED GDP OVER TIME; 13/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp AGM Statement; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: NUMBER OF BOFA MANAGERS HAS DECLINED 25% VS 3YRS AGO; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Bank of America Asia Economic Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 18/04/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT MIT SLOAN CONFERENCE IN NYC; 28/05/2018 – BOFA EMEA INFRA HEAD CHRYSSICOPOULOS IS SAID TO BE LEAVING; 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). King Luther Capital Corporation invested in 1.61% or 7.62 million shares. Ifrah has 7,567 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gru Incorporated holds 29,776 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.31% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 10 owns 112,861 shares. Pzena Invest Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 2.23% or 14.84M shares. Legacy Cap, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 90,799 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc reported 234,075 shares stake. 108,247 were reported by Pitcairn. Strategic Wealth Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 0.3% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Parsec Fincl Mngmt holds 29,210 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 54,498 were accumulated by Natl Incorporated Wi. Kj Harrison Ptnrs stated it has 29,069 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 1.17M shares for 0.57% of their portfolio.

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37 million shares to 6.75 million shares, valued at $288.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Stephens Mngmt reported 920,912 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 12,164 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 9,493 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt accumulated 194,315 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De stated it has 248,211 shares. Pnc Finance Services Gru Inc has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Tower Capital Lc (Trc) has 3,333 shares. Putnam Llc reported 127,933 shares. 19,164 are held by Hsbc Public Ltd Llc. Grp Inc owns 20,191 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Stephens Ar reported 0% stake. Bb&T Corporation reported 9,528 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 12,028 shares.