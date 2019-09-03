As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Value Rose, Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Upped Position; Skylands Capital Decreased Its Position in Exact Sciences (EXAS) as Stock Price Rose

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 23,455 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 27,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.94. About 1.01 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 174,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 182,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $26.94. About 36.25 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 06/03/2018 – BI UK: Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas; 27/04/2018 – NSD: (INTR) Notification on Corporate Action “Interest Payment” – BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION VAR 05/02/26 (bonds US06051GHB86); 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SEPARATE CHAIRMAN AND CEO FAILS WITH 30.7 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Infusion of Newest Blockchain Technology into Growing Number of Industries Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS TO OPEN 600 MORE MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS; 07/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 7,899 shares to 56,362 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 11,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,112 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Comm Asset Management Us Inc accumulated 1.42% or 4.80M shares. Graybill Bartz And Associates Limited stated it has 127,648 shares. Advsr Asset Management, a Colorado-based fund reported 393,163 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 11,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pzena Inv Mgmt Limited Liability owns 14.84 million shares. Buckingham Cap holds 402,054 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited stated it has 8.12 million shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc invested in 826 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinnacle Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 676,987 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 4.86 million shares. Wade G W invested 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Llc invested in 20,100 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 18.64 million shares. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 190 shares. Lathrop Investment Mgmt Corporation accumulated 24,081 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 22,179 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Axiom Investors Ltd De reported 141,248 shares. First Business Service holds 0.06% or 3,825 shares. Eagle Asset Incorporated holds 0.51% or 1.10 million shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 9,920 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cwm Limited Co invested in 0% or 831 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.06% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Brinker Cap invested in 0.04% or 12,693 shares. Manchester Lc has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Atika Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.78% or 158,000 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.