As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Value Rose, Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Increased Stake by $4.70 Million; Nuveen Asset Management Has Lifted Fair Isaac (FICO) Holding by $4.52 Million as Shares Rose

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 174,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 182,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 62.93M shares traded or 28.30% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – M037: Merrill Lynch Intnl: Annual Financial Report; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 17/05/2018 – Twilio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 07/03/2018 – Bank of America’s two charts that show the bond bloodbath is coming to an end; 06/03/2018 – BI UK: Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+/B’ Rtgs On BAC Intnl Bank, Otlk Still Stbl; 19/03/2018 – Whistleblowers Helped SEC Bring $415 Million Settlement Against Bank of America; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 68.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 16,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 41,027 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14 million, up from 24,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $344.54. About 210,682 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 43,411 shares to 554,567 shares, valued at $52.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 5,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,222 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.18 million activity. Huyard Wayne Elliot sold $1.18 million worth of stock.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FICO Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Best Practices For Tracking Online Banking Activity – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “FICO’s Dr. Scott Zoldi Reaches a Data Science Milestone with 100th Software Patent Application – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO), The Stock That Soared 396% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0% or 215 shares. holds 130,474 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.03% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 20,000 are held by Rbf Cap Llc. The New York-based Qs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.01% or 47,443 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Arizona State Retirement owns 20,875 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 23,992 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 11,694 shares. Voya Invest Management Lc owns 74,341 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Greenwood Cap Assocs Lc invested in 0.1% or 1,419 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 670 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 5,354 shares. Us Commercial Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “(AVTR), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) – IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What To Expect From Bank of America’s Q2 2019 Results – Forbes” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il invested in 31,050 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 25,905 shares. Manikay Partners Limited Com reported 3.00M shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab accumulated 7.63M shares. First Foundation Advsrs reported 39,211 shares. Gibraltar Mgmt Inc holds 150,921 shares or 4.18% of its portfolio. Ameritas Partners accumulated 323,173 shares. Qcm Cayman holds 4.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7,698 shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd has 0.1% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Coldstream Capital Management Incorporated owns 167,029 shares. 27,267 are owned by Cap Wealth Planning Lc. Blume Mngmt owns 3,686 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 81,639 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 1.75M shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability invested in 3.40M shares or 0.15% of the stock.