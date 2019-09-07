As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Roundview Capital Has Decreased Its Stake; Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Shareholder Snyder Capital Management LP Increased Its Holding

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 7,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 202,328 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45 million, up from 194,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 432,389 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 54.50 million shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 24/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch fires Chicago star broker Bruce Lee; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards; 23/03/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – BANK OF AMERICA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SYNDICATE OF LENDERS PROVIDING FINANCING FOR RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR SKY; 10/05/2018 – A return to $100 a barrel oil? – BofA; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANKING HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK SPEAKS AT CONF; 19/03/2018 – Bank of America whistleblowers land $88m in awards; 23/03/2018 – NY AG Fines Bank Of America $42 Million For Fraudulent ‘masking’ Scheme — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis; 09/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 17% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 06/04/2018 – BAML’s Jill Carey Hall Expects Upside to Equities (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Co holds 0.7% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt has invested 5.4% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Zwj Investment Counsel has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 5.06M are owned by Gateway Advisers Limited Co. Edgar Lomax Va reported 583,676 shares. Lee Danner & Bass accumulated 36,188 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Northern owns 100.79M shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Country Club Trust Na has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 23,287 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Co owns 116.68M shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested 6.68% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mirae Asset Investments Limited accumulated 448,657 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.41M shares. 3,105 were accumulated by Mngmt Professionals.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST) by 28,089 shares to 57,819 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 158,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.19B for 10.19 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BAC, TWTR, NVDA, BB, MDB – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.