As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Value Rose, Etrade Capital Management Increased Its Position; Crawford Investment Counsel Increases Stake in American Software (AMSWA)

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 20.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 14,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 86,941 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 72,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 49.61 million shares traded or 2.04% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.58 PCT IN JANUARY; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 15/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 02/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America said loans in its business segments grew by 5 percent to $864 billion; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America shareholder return tops double-digits; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – U.S.-Sino trade war boost fund flows to “Treasury Island” – BAML

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in American Software Inc (AMSWA) by 19.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 65,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% . The institutional investor held 408,346 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, up from 342,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in American Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.11. About 26,073 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 16/05/2018 – American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM; 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 27/03/2018 – NGC Software’s Mark Burstein Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2018 Pro to Know of the Year; 15/05/2018 – NGC Named as Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider; 11/04/2018 – Logility Executives Honored as 2018 Provider Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive; 20/03/2018 – Logility Named a Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Recipient for the Eighteenth Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Honored as a 2018 “Provider Pro to Know”

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 13,344 shares to 381,016 shares, valued at $66.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 11,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,079 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold AMSWA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.75 million shares or 0.48% more from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Mngmt Corp holds 273,213 shares. Sei Com invested 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 13,516 shares. 43,767 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Moreover, Stifel has 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Optimum Investment Advisors holds 199 shares. Charles Schwab Management reported 65,321 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Kings Point Management invested 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 512,046 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Granite Invest Prtn Limited Liability Company stated it has 89,059 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 48,227 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 86,670 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 7,074 shares.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,416 shares to 39,796 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 26,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,884 shares, and cut its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (NYSE:SBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sirios Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 22,090 were reported by Independent Investors Inc. Greenwood Gearhart owns 8,790 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.9% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Parkside Bank & Trust Trust has invested 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Credit Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 75,000 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. 36,168 are held by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Company. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv reported 284,156 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Vestor Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 2.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.67% or 1.10M shares. Dudley & Shanley holds 214,300 shares. Cidel Asset Incorporated holds 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 50,000 shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Gru Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.23% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 105,691 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 429,043 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).