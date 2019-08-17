As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Value Rose, Darsana Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Holding; Great West Life Assurance Company Has Lifted Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Position by $1.29 Million

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 199.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 14,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 21,473 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 7,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.8. About 104,206 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 12.00M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.08 million, down from 14.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48 million shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Houlihan Lokey; 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 14/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Efficiency Ratio 60%; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – That stake could be worth more than $109 billion in 2030, according to Bank of America last year; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 16/05/2018 – Theravance Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA DISCLOSES PRETAX CHARGE IN FILING

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sei Co has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 5,665 shares. Citadel Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 677,532 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 113,699 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 9,794 shares. Principal Fincl Gp owns 158,508 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.03% or 23,600 shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp owns 695,166 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Elk Creek Prns Lc invested in 167,538 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Advisor Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 3,335 shares. Cim Invest Mangement invested in 7,833 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 21,473 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 14,339 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 180 shares. 200,847 are held by Millennium Limited Liability Corp.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 835,713 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $112.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 11,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,608 shares, and cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).

