As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Value Rose, Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Position by $67.50 Million; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holder Carret Asset Management Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 11,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 27,146 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 38,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 4.72 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 12.00M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.08M, down from 14.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 69.17 million shares traded or 36.56% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 09/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decrease 23% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SPOKESMAN: 94.7% OF SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO APPROVE EXEC PAY; 26/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decline 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – resTORbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – The threat of a global trade war topped the list of fears in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Fund Manager Survey for March; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.51 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

