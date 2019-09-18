As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Value Rose, Bronson Point Management Decreased by $725,000 Its Position; As Fedex (FDX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Wendell David Associates Cut Holding by $612,540

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 3,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 11,296 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, down from 15,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 12.92% or $22.39 during the last trading session, reaching $150.91. About 22.78M shares traded or 963.46% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS BOMBER BOMBINGS IN TEXAS ARE TERRIBLE AND CARRIED OUT BY SICK PEOPLE, CALLS FOR FINDING PERPETRATORS “AS SOON AS POSSIBLE”; 09/03/2018 Strong U.S. job growth forecast; unemployment rate seen at 4 percent; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 20/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts; 16/03/2018 – The “FedEx Junior Business Challenge” Returns For its Second Season on the PGA TOUR; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas, seen linked to others; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Electric Trucks

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 65.22M shares traded or 19.63% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: NO SPECIFIC CORPORATE-BOND TRADING LOSSES IN 1Q18; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 11/05/2018 – Bank of America Confronts AI’s ‘Black Box’ With Fraud Detection Effort; 04/05/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Bank of America names new entertainment industries group leader; 30/04/2018 – BOFA TO TAKE $800 MLN CHARGE IN 2Q ON REDEMPTION OF TRUPS; 03/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ CO KHC.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $85 FROM $100; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MARCH CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.81% :3481126Z US; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK HAD UNDISCLOSED AGREEMENTS WITH ELECTRONIC LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS SUCH AS CITADEL SECURITIES, KNIGHT CAPITAL, D.E. SHAW, TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, AND MADOFF SECURITIES; 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 27/04/2018 – The claim is separate from a discrimination claim that Omeed Malik, 38, plans to file against Bank of America in New York State court, according to a lawyer representing him

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Coatue Mgmt has invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Gulf Bancshares (Uk) has 0.16% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 58,167 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 0.05% or 339,284 shares. F&V Mgmt Lc stated it has 3.31% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bath Savings Tru invested in 0.48% or 14,637 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Com holds 37,165 shares. Tower Rech (Trc) owns 22,826 shares. Lumbard & Kellner Limited owns 28,547 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 49,150 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) has 6,250 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 34,189 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 19,340 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Beech Hill Incorporated owns 3,150 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 226,578 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Acg Wealth stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “DEADLINE ALERT – FedEx Corporation (FDX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares A Year Ago Have A 38% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FedEx boosting rates next year – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why FedEx Shares Are Plunging Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE:FDX Investor Alert: Deadline on August 26, 2019 in Lawsuit Against FedEx Corporation – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Well-Positioned To Withstand Near-Term Challenging Environment – Growing Dividends At 20% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $120.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 60,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 275,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 375,152 are held by Pillar Pacific Limited Liability Company. Eqis Capital Management reported 132,397 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs Inc owns 56,500 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 112,133 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 89,163 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.4% or 13.00 million shares. Skba Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 10,330 shares. Iowa National Bank & Trust has 0.21% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 16,410 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 39,759 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 5.16M shares. Money Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,129 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11.80M shares. 30,560 were accumulated by Capital Invest Counsel. 491,200 were accumulated by Grassi Invest Mgmt. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.96% or 271,093 shares.