As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Value Rose, Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Cut Holding by $806,733; J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Greenleaf Trust Boosted Its Holding

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 3,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 44,317 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, up from 40,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.68. About 2.96M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 09/04/2018 – MOVES- BNY Mellon, Brown Advisory, Perella Weinberg; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Carnegie Mellon Professor for New Artificial Intelligence Role; 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Launches Enhanced Digital Target Date Compass(SM) Program; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Says Crandall Bowles to Retire From Board in May; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Aguzin Sees Optimistic Investors From Economic Point of View (Video)

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 29,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 3.32M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.68M, down from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 17.98M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 12/03/2018 – Funko Announces Participation in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire; 09/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 17% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 26/03/2018 – Loan Issuance Falls 32% Worldwide This Year, BofA Leads; 16/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.48B; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH WEALTH MANAGEMENT (NOT INVESTMENT BANK) HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRx Limited to Attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference from May 15-17, 2018

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.05 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.