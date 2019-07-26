As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Lowered Its Position by $6.44 Million; Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Trimmed Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding by $416,790

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 2,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,286 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 12,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $189.54. About 770,641 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 238,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38.23 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 billion, down from 38.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 43.20 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Once Giant Mortgage Business Is Now `Other’; 09/04/2018 – Bitcoin Seen Popping Like the Greatest Bubbles by BofA; 07/05/2018 – ForeScout Technologies at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 21/03/2018 – BOFA ENDS INTERNAL PROBE OF $292M LOSS ON STEINHOFF MARGIN LOAN; 20/03/2018 – BOFA SAID TO SEEK SOME MARGIN LOAN SALES AFTER STEINHOFF LOSS; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 28/03/2018 – MANNAI PICKS BOFA, NOMURA, STANCHART FOR PERPETUAL $ BOND; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC IS SAID TO SELECT BOFA, GOLDMAN, MORGAN STANLEY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore invested in 9,735 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP reported 566,423 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Llc has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nexus Management Incorporated reported 0.09% stake. Shine Investment Advisory holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3,515 shares. Financial Mgmt Pro invested in 0.03% or 3,105 shares. Wendell David Associates Inc has 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bessemer Grp accumulated 11.08M shares. Stieven Advsrs Lp holds 2.82% or 560,500 shares. Bb&T Secs reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 117,125 shares. 41,405 were accumulated by Pinnacle Lc. Hightower Tru Lta accumulated 34,557 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 180,203 shares. Cornerstone, Alabama-based fund reported 234,100 shares.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 55,157 shares to 155,307 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 12,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 826,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,196 shares to 107,426 shares, valued at $26.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 11,097 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.12% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 5,734 shares. Cibc World Corporation holds 275,056 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Co owns 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,298 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc invested in 3,318 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cap Ca holds 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 1,780 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested in 2.93% or 107,000 shares. British Columbia Investment reported 245,741 shares. Investment Wi reported 7,110 shares. Ci Investments Inc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Fayez Sarofim And Company has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Heritage Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Btim owns 0.54% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 241,737 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.08% or 7,864 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. 29,366 shares valued at $4.36 million were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane on Wednesday, February 6. 8,187 shares were sold by PARSONS RICHARD D, worth $1.26M on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $1.52M were sold by Demsey John on Thursday, January 31. The insider Polcer Gregory sold $7.04M. 27,830 shares valued at $4.65M were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8. $4.12M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by O’HARE MICHAEL on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 94.77 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.