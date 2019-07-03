As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Advisory Alpha Lowered Its Stake by $9.71 Million; Sessa Capital Im LP Has Boosted Its Entercom Communications (ETM) Holding by $1.20 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.44 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56 million, up from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.40M market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.25. About 601,734 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 12.19% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc sold 327 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,313 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336.11M, down from 11,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 25.78M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch SA Annual Financial Report; 18/04/2018 – SoundView Technology Group Update on NXT-ID, Inc.; Early 2018 Outlook; 06/04/2018 – MAIDEN HOLDINGS APPOINTS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH TO MANAGE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 14/05/2018 – Iqvia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00; 14/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – The Paypers: Bank of America expands mobile wallet options

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Lc owns 59,146 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 0.02% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Sessa Capital Im Ltd Partnership reported 5.44 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp owns 341,203 shares. Serv Automobile Association holds 0% or 21,239 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 5,290 shares. California-based Rbf Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Cap Ww Invsts invested 0.01% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 79,689 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 55,100 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 78,873 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weber Alan W reported 375,400 shares stake. 14,395 are owned by Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01 million and $718.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 740,000 shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $63.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 503,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Pjt Partners Inc.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.74 million activity.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 28 shares to 1,423 shares, valued at $276.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 2,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 214,300 are held by Dudley Shanley. St Johns Invest Mgmt Ltd Com invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 371,388 shares. Loews holds 409,582 shares. Kanawha Cap Management Ltd holds 10,046 shares. Sanders Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3.19% or 24.06M shares. Northcoast Asset Management Lc accumulated 982,041 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc reported 1.70M shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.06M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp invested in 3.64 million shares. Carret Asset Lc accumulated 0.81% or 180,203 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware accumulated 67,249 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt holds 23.11 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 1.34% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moneta Gru Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).