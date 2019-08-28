As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Rose, Stanley Capital Management Upped Stake; The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stock Rose While Auxier Asset Management Upped Position by $794,427

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 76.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 7,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,489 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 9,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $136.26. About 3.26M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 118.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 219,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 405,542 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, up from 185,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 28.19 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S BLANCH CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS CONSUMER SPENDING IS ‘ENCOURAGING’; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Once Giant Mortgage Business Is Now `Other’; 14/05/2018 – Alder Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 59C

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08 million and $486.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 3,025 shares to 31,107 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,885 shares, and cut its stake in Wal Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT).

