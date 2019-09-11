As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Sterling Investment Management Cut Position by $2.14 Million; As Carnival (CCL) Shares Declined, Shareholder Sequoia Financial Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $3.62 Million

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 93.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc sold 72,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 4,710 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 77,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.31% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 7.26 million shares traded or 68.40% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 12/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Unveils Largest, Most Technologically Advanced Operations Center In Cruise Industry

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 74.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 79,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 26,648 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, down from 105,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 68.66 million shares traded or 30.51% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Equity Trading Increases 38% (Video); 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Streamlines Groups Serving Ultra-Wealthy — Barrons.com; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 10/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – “SHORT” U.S. TREASURIES AND SHORT DOLLAR JOINT SECOND MOST CROWDED TRADES – BAML SURVEY; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 09/04/2018 – CEMEX CX.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $8.50 FROM $8; 07/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 30/05/2018 – Summer Infant Executes Commitments for New Financing to Fuel Growth Initiatives; 30/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA DISCLOSES PRETAX CHARGE IN FILING

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13,863 shares to 21,207 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (ACIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Invest Rech Inc holds 11,579 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.15% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 339,756 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Portland Inv Counsel holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 58,703 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp accumulated 378,609 shares. Delphi Mgmt Inc Ma invested in 1.24% or 26,374 shares. 6,573 are owned by Advisors Asset Management. Panagora Asset holds 13,224 shares. Ally Financial Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 18,000 shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Maryland Capital Mgmt reported 0.39% stake. Renaissance Ltd Liability Com holds 517,100 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.05% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Hexavest holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 7,181 shares. Cetera Limited holds 8,731 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares with value of $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.61 billion for 4.91 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35,629 shares to 57,034 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 19,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 1.34% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13.00M shares. Evergreen Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 826 were accumulated by Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Com. Segment Wealth Mgmt invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 69,162 shares. Amg National Trust National Bank & Trust holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 204,820 shares. Conning invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pinnacle Prns has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division stated it has 91,117 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 49,700 shares. Davidson Invest reported 656,726 shares stake. Pitcairn Company owns 108,247 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Cap Growth LP invested in 100,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Pzena Investment Limited Liability Company accumulated 14.84M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested 0.81% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).