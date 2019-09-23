As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bronson Point Management Trimmed by $725,000 Its Holding; Dominion Res(Vir) (D) Shareholder First Interstate Bank Raised Its Position

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Dominion Res(Vir) (D) by 165.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 5,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 8,706 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $673,000, up from 3,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Dominion Res(Vir) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $81.01. About 887,395 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 25.29M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – Bank of America whistleblowers land $88m in awards; 05/05/2018 – Bank of America says the dollar volume of physician mortgages it has issued has increased ninefold between 2008 and 2017; 21/03/2018 – BOFA ENDS INTERNAL PROBE OF $292M LOSS ON STEINHOFF MARGIN LOAN; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy VICI Properties, Sell BofA in Financials: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Kroger to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS SEES BIGGEST OPPORTUNITIES IN PRIME BROKERAGE; 08/03/2018 – SEC Settled Charges Against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith on Unregistered Sales of Securities on Behalf of China-based Issuer; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SAY-ON-PAY PROPOSAL; 27/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime-brokerage sales in the Americas

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 63% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “DUK or D: Which Utility Stock is Better Placed Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Director of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D), Michael Szymanczyk, Just Bought 4805% More Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $450.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,870 shares to 73,339 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,062 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Windsor Management Ltd Liability owns 0.1% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,799 shares. Shelton Mngmt, California-based fund reported 7,044 shares. Zimmer Prtnrs Lp invested in 2.75% or 3.36 million shares. Etrade Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 44,183 shares. St Johns Invest Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Benedict Financial Advsr has 0.8% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Keystone Planning holds 87,900 shares or 3.32% of its portfolio. 54,084 were accumulated by Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, First Fiduciary Invest Counsel Inc has 0.15% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Delaware-based Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.19% or 114,431 shares. Kistler invested in 0.04% or 1,388 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs Inc owns 69,146 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 146,969 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Limited Liability Company owns 0.32% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 70,744 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny reported 780,797 shares. Lincluden accumulated 197,728 shares. Hanson & Doremus Mngmt invested in 3,338 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Verus Prtnrs Inc owns 9,718 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11.02M shares. Metropolitan Life Com New York reported 1.34M shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Yhb Inv has 0.15% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 32,253 shares. Moreover, Shapiro Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 1St Source State Bank owns 88,990 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt has 341,676 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd stated it has 2.17M shares. Continental Advsr holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 139,938 shares. Wealthcare Capital Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Greatmark Inv Prtn Inc accumulated 256,517 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How to Trade Bank of America Stock as It Approaches Resistance – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BAC, TWTR, NVDA, BB, MDB – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.