As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Rose, Martin Investment Management Increased Its Position by $346,136; Country Club Trust Company Increases Stake in Keycorp New (KEY)

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 80,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 456,103 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.10 million, up from 375,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 7.88M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP SEES FY18 NET INTEREST INCOME $3.95B-$4.05B

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 12,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 379,485 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01 million, up from 367,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 48.45M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards – Monday, March 26, 2018 9:02 am EDT; 11/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 10 (Table); 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Hologic Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH GROUP REPORTS MEAN UK GENDER PAY GAP FOR 2017 OF 28.7 PCT; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO: THIS YEAR’S CAPITAL STRESS TEST IS ‘MUCH HARDER’ THAN LAST YEAR’S; 12/03/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA IS SAID TO REACH OUT TO OTHER BANKS ON SALES; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57 million and $397.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 3,517 shares to 57,929 shares, valued at $10.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,129 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nexus Invest reported 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Scotia has 0.62% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Blue Edge Ltd Company has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Deltec Asset Mgmt Lc holds 19,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Franklin Inc invested in 0.28% or 17.94M shares. Eagle Asset Inc owns 207,077 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 0.48% or 6.75M shares. Stillwater Invest Mngmt Lc owns 92,168 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. South Texas Money Mgmt owns 1.70 million shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 0.24% or 1.64M shares. 27,256 were reported by Cutter And Brokerage. Bragg Finance Advsr Incorporated owns 27,015 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.91% or 5.83M shares. Daily Journal Corp holds 44.5% or 230.00 million shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 15,769 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofA ranks as top financial institution in getting U.S. patents – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September – Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “7 things to know today and proposed C. Fla. apartments skyrocket by $800M – Orlando Business Journal” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Uber’s App Overhaul Distracts From Its Slow Revenue Growth – Benzinga” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 10,237 shares to 42,452 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,570 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).