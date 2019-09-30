As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Rose, Holder Shell Asset Management Co Has Lowered by $1.47 Million Its Holding; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Kemper Master Retirement Trust Increased Its Stake by $2.39 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 52,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.88 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 27.81 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Bank of America’s two charts that show the bond bloodbath is ending (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: BROKERAGE FLOWS ROSE FOR FIRST TIME IN YRS IN 1Q18; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merchant Services and Bypass Present PYMNTS.com Quarterly Restaurant Readiness lndex™; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S SHARMA: FED TIGHTENING `UNDER PRICED’ BY MARKET; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY NONINTEREST EXPENSE DECLINED $196 MILLION, OR 1%, TO $13.9 BILLION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB, BOJ SEEN LAGGING ABOUT 3 YEARS BEHIND FED IN POLICY NORMALIZATION AS INFLATION IN EUROPE, JAPAN WILL LIKELY REMAIN BELOW TARGET – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 172.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust bought 17,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $130.4. About 3.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Capital Incorporated invested 1.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Old Point Trust And Fincl N A invested 0.56% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership reported 1.59 million shares stake. Winfield Associates accumulated 5,906 shares. Cambridge owns 728,609 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Crystal Rock Cap invested 4.34% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hartford Inv reported 1.26M shares stake. Riggs Asset Managment has invested 5.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). South Dakota Invest Council invested 0.63% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 457,919 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0.02% or 55,924 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 21,196 shares. Golub Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.6% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mcmillion Cap Inc invested in 0.05% or 3,274 shares. 17,292 were accumulated by Benin Corp.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 6,726 shares to 21,964 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.75 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

