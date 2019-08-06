As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Rose, Gfs Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Lendingtree New (TREE)

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 54,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 744,683 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55M, up from 690,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 38.39M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO LIMIT CHANGES ALLOWED UNTIL 7:15PM U.K. TIME: BOFA; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 08/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 240 FROM EUR 195; 03/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – GM CEO MARY BARRA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA AUTO SUMMIT; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 20/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO ARRANGE $6 BILLION LOAN FOR PETROBRAS UNIT BID

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 608.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 76,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 88,550 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.09 million, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $314.27. About 67,859 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 13/03/2018 – LendingTree Group Meeting Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 21; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 20; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EBITDA $31.7M; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 03/05/2018 – LendingTree Survey Finds Most Small Business Owners Are Using Tax Reform Savings to Pay Off Debt; 20/03/2018 – Des Moines, Pittsburgh and Buffalo Among Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers; 05/04/2018 – DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 11/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Metros with the Most Fraud Alerts

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,505 shares to 54,285 shares, valued at $10.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 5,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,774 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

