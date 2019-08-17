As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Rose, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Trimmed Position by $1.17 Million; As Carlisle Cos (CSL) Share Price Rose, Holder Bessemer Group Trimmed Stake by $478,484

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 43,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 316,221 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, down from 359,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48 million shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/04/2018 – Flows into U.S., EM equities and high-yield bonds show investors still hungry for risk – BAML; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ENDORSED EXECUTIVE PAY IN VOTE AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $37 FROM $35; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 24/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch’s Thundering Herd Braces for Pay Clawbacks; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO: THIS YEAR’S CAPITAL STRESS TEST IS ‘MUCH HARDER’ THAN LAST YEAR’S; 30/05/2018 – Summer Infant Executes Commitments for New Financing to Fuel Growth Initiatives; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos (CSL) by 61.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 3,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 2,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300,000, down from 6,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $140.99. About 601,654 shares traded or 61.22% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Evercore Continues to Hold a Bullish View on Bank of America (BAC) Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America (BAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Altavista Wealth reported 0.62% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.93% or 3.76M shares. Hilton Capital Management reported 3,200 shares stake. Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 54.97M shares. Bp Public Limited Company accumulated 924,000 shares. Georgia-based Buckhead Cap Ltd has invested 0.44% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Proffitt Goodson Inc accumulated 0.26% or 37,103 shares. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Communication Mi Adv holds 15,300 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Alethea Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.39% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.42% or 2.57 million shares. Horrell Management Inc invested in 0.59% or 41,857 shares. Boyar Asset reported 186,161 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 10,690 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Lansdowne (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership invested in 9.71M shares or 5.95% of the stock.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,158 shares to 103,800 shares, valued at $11.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.79 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33 million for 15.19 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carlisle: Gains Only Beginning – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Carlisle Companies to Acquire MicroConnex – Business Wire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.