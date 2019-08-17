As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Rose, Strategic Global Advisors Has Upped Holding; As Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) Market Value Declined, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Increased Stake

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 74.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 99,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 233,205 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, up from 133,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48M shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Bank Of America N.A. Srvcr Rnkngs, Outlooks Stable; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, BofA Leads; 01/05/2018 – BAML’s Sinha Says Investors Not Sufficiently Positioned for Dollar (Video); 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA HOLD MORE THAN 5% OF CARREFOUR VOTING RIGHTS; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Japan regulator says Deutsche, Bank of America violated Japan law in bond-price fixing; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – VeriFone Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANKING HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK SPEAKS AT CONF

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 30.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 407,876 shares as the company's stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 1.76 million shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.06 million, up from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 3.31M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 101,294 shares to 102 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Magic Software Enterprises L Ord (NASDAQ:MGIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 88,404 shares. Oppenheimer & Co has 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 28,064 shares. Korea holds 0.03% or 229,300 shares in its portfolio. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd holds 2.84% or 420,423 shares. Lmr Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 21,372 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 0.09% or 690,432 shares. Synovus, Georgia-based fund reported 400 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co reported 68,662 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com owns 13.60M shares. Country Financial Bank holds 200 shares. S&Co invested in 1.20 million shares or 3.63% of the stock. Rr Limited Partnership owns 1.48 million shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 358,140 shares. Numerixs reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. Freeland Clint bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10. 2,089 shares valued at $50,022 were bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 5,914 shares to 1,594 shares, valued at $317,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 972 shares, and cut its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And accumulated 0.12% or 266,896 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 19,637 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Argyle Cap has invested 1.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jaffetilchin Prtn Limited Co reported 29,888 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Independent Investors stated it has 22,090 shares. First Republic Investment Management has invested 0.49% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 2,050 shares. Thomas White Intll Limited has invested 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). New York-based Arrow Finance has invested 0.87% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 7,666 were accumulated by Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi. Barometer Mgmt holds 0.05% or 14,800 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 3.76M shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Pointstate Capital LP reported 290,300 shares. Madison Inc invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,150 shares or 1.57% of the stock.