As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Cut Position; Alethea Capital Management Raised Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Market Value Rose

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE U.S. WILL HAVE A TRADE WAR OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CHINA; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 27/03/2018 – Tim Cook says Apple has been fortunate to be invited into classrooms all over the world. “They inspire us to create even better products” to help them unlock creative genius. #AppleEDUchat; 18/05/2018 – Apple $1.8 Billion Tax Arrears Payment Eases Pressure on Ireland; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Google, Apple over developer contracts – minister

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 11,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 36,168 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 47,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 53.50M shares traded or 8.08% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – SEC WHISTLEBLOWER AWARDS LINKED TO 2016 BOFA-MERRILL LYNCH CASE; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 09/05/2018 – BofA Banker Michael Dolce Is Said to Depart for Madison Dearborn; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 09/04/2018 – Brazil’s XP Hires Bank of America’s Luketic as Head of Research; 16/05/2018 – Cloudera Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 13/04/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Bank of America Launches New Digital Mortgage Experience; 07/05/2018 – CNN Money: Bank of America is still working with gunmaker Remington; 14/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Michelle Moore, head of digital banking at Bank of America

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89M and $138.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,459 shares to 49,158 shares, valued at $9.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,488 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

