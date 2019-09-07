As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Trimmed Position; Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Shareholder Violich Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $541,920

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 604,213 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 43,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 316,221 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 359,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 54.50M shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies are standing in the way of authorities catching “bad guys,” a Bank of America official said; 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING; 16/05/2018 – Theravance Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Genomic Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Britain’s G4S looks beyond small change in cash revolution; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO DONOFRIO CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 14/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital accumulated 0.03% or 66,518 shares. Acg Wealth reported 0.07% stake. First Foundation reported 3,887 shares. First Fincl In accumulated 1,000 shares. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Limited Com owns 15,619 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Company accumulated 86,247 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 10,125 shares. 845,757 were reported by Westwood Hldg Grp. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 134,173 shares. 2,272 are owned by Whittier Trust. Counselors has 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 285,575 are owned by Spirit Of America Management. Adams Asset Advisors Limited Co accumulated 52,626 shares. Walnut Private Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 10.7% or 236,291 shares. Moreover, Hourglass Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.78M for 15.06 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $394.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,622 shares to 81,084 shares, valued at $19.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Long (BLV) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 8,475 shares to 36,043 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Planning Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 27,267 shares. Cordasco Financial Network owns 1,179 shares. B And T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 105,502 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt owns 12,535 shares. Aimz Inv Advisors Lc holds 0.42% or 22,233 shares in its portfolio. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 7.63M were accumulated by Nordea Inv. Putnam Invs reported 25.14M shares. Forbes J M Llp accumulated 1.67% or 282,779 shares. Argent Tru holds 225,795 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 2.50 million shares. Darsana Cap Ptnrs LP reported 12.00M shares. Btr Capital Mgmt holds 0.11% or 20,654 shares in its portfolio. Connable Office holds 1% or 187,288 shares in its portfolio. Girard Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 110,307 shares.