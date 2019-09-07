As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Rose, Holder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Trimmed Its Holding by $661,500; As Franco Nevada (FNV) Market Value Rose, Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Position

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $96.53. About 665,886 shares traded or 13.33% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 2.59M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.42 million, down from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 54.50 million shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Timken to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference in London; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 5% to $11.6B; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – JAKKS Pacific Special Committee Engaged and Is Actively Working With Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch; 27/03/2018 – BofA Must Defend $542 Million Lawsuit Tied to FDIC Risk Rule; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q-End Nonperforming Assets Ratio 0.72%; 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO LIMIT CHANGES ALLOWED UNTIL 7:15PM U.K. TIME: BOFA

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 429,340 shares to 981,302 shares, valued at $290.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 29,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 51.72% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $82.11M for 54.85 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Commercial Bank has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2,325 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% or 162,718 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Investment Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.89% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cahill Fin Inc invested in 0.11% or 9,396 shares. First Financial In stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Royal London Asset stated it has 3.66M shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corp owns 155,894 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 96,349 shares. Broadview Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 9,375 shares. Athena Advsr Limited Com reported 88,903 shares stake. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 0.95% stake. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,262 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.92% or 12.49M shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Trust reported 13,615 shares. Hl Ser Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.19B for 10.19 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 16,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $14.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 493,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 863,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).