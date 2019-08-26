As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Rose, Holder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Lowered Position by $1.86 Million; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lowered Jd Com (JD) Holding by $10.57 Million

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 25.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 352,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.51M, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 19.86 million shares traded or 54.89% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and JD.com team on e-commerce logistics; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL; 19/04/2018 – JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL 600400.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 69,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 13.00 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.67 million, down from 13.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 81.90 million shares traded or 56.72% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – SEC WHISTLEBLOWER AWARDS LINKED TO 2016 BOFA-MERRILL LYNCH CASE; 16/03/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 15 (Table); 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA APRIL CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.96% :3481126Z US; 07/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 23/03/2018 – NY AG Fines Bank Of America $42 Million For Fraudulent ‘masking’ Scheme — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – FCC Shifts $9 Billion Phone Aid Fund Out of Bank of America; 23/05/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO NAME REPLACEMENTS AFTER MURPHY DEPARTURE; 15/05/2018 – Combined, the trade is down more than 5 percent, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S FRANCISCO BLANCH ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hyster Yale Matls Handling I (NYSE:HY) by 146,700 shares to 155,128 shares, valued at $9.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 156,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV).

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 37,100 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $49.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 335,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 380,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

