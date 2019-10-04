As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Rose, Holder National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Raised Its Stake; Shareholder Argent Capital Management Upped World Fuel Svcs (INT) Stake

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 132,125 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83 million, up from 117,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 24.41M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch Int Market Maker Buys Into Rockhopper Exploration; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL LOANS HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK ENDS REMARKS; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Pretax Earnings $8.4B, up 15%; 09/04/2018 – Brazil’s XP Hires Bank of America’s Luketic as Head of Research; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 24/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch’s Thundering Herd Braces for Pay Clawbacks; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 17/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 34.00 FROM USD 33.00; RATING HOLD; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs (INT) by 27.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 27,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 126,105 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, up from 98,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 86,243 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,500 shares to 42,600 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,958 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch & Forbes Llc holds 0.59% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 830,485 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.93% or 3.78M shares in its portfolio. Fire Gru Inc stated it has 140,000 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Neumann Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 115,575 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 95,050 shares. The New York-based Soros Fund Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.44% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Aviva Public Ltd Llc reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sadoff Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4.1% or 1.71M shares. Crestwood Advisors Gru Limited Liability Com reported 1.38 million shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.69% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Argi Investment Serv Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Com Il holds 31,709 shares. 1.26 million are held by Hartford Investment Mngmt Company. Sumitomo Life Ins accumulated 1.21% or 352,471 shares.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc. by 14,315 shares to 72,800 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,484 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

