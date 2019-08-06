As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Rose, Broadview Advisors Trimmed Position; Valueact Holdings LP Cut Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Stake by $3.26 Million; Stock Value Rose

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 546,761 shares traded or 46.09% up from the average. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 57.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 9,375 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259,000, down from 21,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 92.32M shares traded or 89.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – US pension funds allege collusion in Mexico public debt market; 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 08/03/2018 – SEC Settled Charges Against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith on Unregistered Sales of Securities on Behalf of China-based Issuer; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S MEYER: TARIFFS SO FAR HAVE SMALL IMPACT ON GDP; 08/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, BofA Leads; 10/05/2018 – Madison Dearborn Adds BofA Banker as Buyout Firms Push Financing

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofA reduces net interest income guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bank of America (BAC) Hires Former Evercore (EVR) Activism Defense Banker Amy Lissauer – Sources – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Stock Is Worth a Buy on This Dip – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45 billion for 10.17 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: "Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is Not Like Any Other Automaker – Live Trading News" on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Former Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton reveals why he was fired, his next move – Yahoo Finance" published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Stifel Appoints Daniel J. Ludeman and Adam T. Berlew to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire" on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: "HEI Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.32 Per Share – PRNewswire" published on August 01, 2019