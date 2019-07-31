As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Declined, Wetherby Asset Management Has Increased by $312,201 Its Position; Nuance Communications (Call) (NUAN) Share Value Rose While Masters Capital Management Has Upped by $5.65 Million Its Stake

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 11,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,423 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 150,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 37.58M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/05/2018 – Outflows from Italy funds hit record high -BAML; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX REDUCED EVHC, BAC, GOOGL, FB, FG IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – BofA Pays U.K. Female Staff 28.7% Less Than Male Employees; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA PLANS TO `PUSH OUT TO’ 30% DIVIDEND PAYOUT LIMIT; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America said in a statement Thursday that its policy, first stated in April, on refusing to finance manufacturers of military-style weapons for civilians “is unchanged.”; 28/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 23/04/2018 – Mark Tague: According to Reuters, Bank of America has spent $1 billion on digital banking over the past six year. …; 11/04/2018 – BofA, Harvard Partner on the Growth, Prosperity of AI (Video); 07/03/2018 – Potbelly Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NUAN) by 70.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 353,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 853,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 1.27M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,145 are held by First Manhattan. 219,600 were accumulated by Canal Insur. Gam Ag reported 2,346 shares. 10,543 are held by Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Us National Bank & Trust De invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). The Connecticut-based Northeast Consultants has invested 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Blair William & Il holds 0.01% or 49,482 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Everett Harris And Ca invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 31,400 are held by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus. Japan-based Daiwa Sb Investments has invested 2.25% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Pictet Asset Mgmt stated it has 4.19 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 7,931 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Com holds 0% or 1,048 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $306,000 activity. $130,824 worth of stock was sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L on Friday, February 1. Tempesta Daniel David also sold $23,640 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on Friday, February 1. WEIDEMAN ROBERT also sold $226,156 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on Friday, February 1.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 36,095 shares to 463,905 shares, valued at $24.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Secureworks Corp by 286,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XME).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Darsana Capital Prtn LP invested 12.4% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Axa invested in 0.35% or 3.27 million shares. 78,774 were reported by Burns J W Inc New York. Pennsylvania-based Staley Cap Advisers has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ghp Investment Advsr stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). North Star Invest Mgmt holds 0.45% or 139,833 shares in its portfolio. Cumberland Prtn Ltd owns 507,938 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Garnet Equity Hldg has 6.47% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Two Sigma Secs Ltd holds 0.01% or 45,432 shares. Reliant Investment Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 99,745 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Confluence Inv Lc has 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kansas-based Waddell And Reed Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 22,344 shares. Piedmont Invest has 625,274 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Management reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

