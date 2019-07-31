As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Declined, Utah Retirement Systems Has Trimmed Its Holding by $717,525; J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Lowered Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $1.83 Million as Shares Rose

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 26,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.99M, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 37.58 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 19/03/2018 – Bank of America whistleblowers land $83m in awards; 09/04/2018 – Brazil’s XP Hires Bank of America’s Luketic as Head of Research; 20/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : BOFA MERRILL ADDS TO US 1 LIST; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.63 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 29/05/2018 – Bank of America exec sees mixed signals on business loan demand; 08/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 240 FROM EUR 195; 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO: BLOCKCHAIN NOT AS EFFICIENT AS SOME CURRENT TECH; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,553 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, down from 48,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $283.91. About 1.09 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45 billion for 11.19 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,465 shares to 267,691 shares, valued at $32.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “How Banks Are Replacing Treasuries, Utilities and CDs for Income Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America: Capital Returns May Lead To A 14% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America Analysts Digest Q1 Print, ‘Weaker’ Guidance – Benzinga” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.64 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.