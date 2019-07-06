As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Declined, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Trimmed Its Stake by $313,551; Disney (Walt) (DIS) Valuation Rose While Ulysses Management Has Increased Its Holding

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Corp (DIS) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 234,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.04 million, up from 229,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.60M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 11,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,168 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 47,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 33.09M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA PLANS TO `PUSH OUT TO’ 30% DIVIDEND PAYOUT LIMIT; 15/05/2018 – resTORbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – PREVIEW-Doubts over U.S. bank capital payouts may cloud strong earnings; 27/03/2018 – BOFA PAYS U.K. FEMALE STAFF 28.7% LESS ON THAN MALES ON AVG; 07/05/2018 – Atlassian Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 30/03/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. to File Year-end Earnings, Schedule Investor Webcast to Discuss 2017 Results; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY NONINTEREST EXPENSE DECLINED $196 MILLION, OR 1%, TO $13.9 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Bank of America Explores Ethics of AI; 25/05/2018 – Zscaler Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp. (Call) (NYSE:LEN) by 98,819 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) by 7.25 billion shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,800 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33.90M were accumulated by Fmr Ltd. Essex Investment Management Co Ltd Liability Co accumulated 95,345 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated owns 10,119 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. 42,650 are held by Valley Advisers. Middleton & Comm Inc Ma has 24,711 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Indiana-based Woodley Farra Manion Port has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kentucky Retirement invested 0.94% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 204,628 shares. 102,231 are held by Pinnacle Limited. Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated holds 64,685 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore invested in 3,282 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 1.56 million were reported by Stifel Financial. Cypress Cap Group has invested 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mackay Shields Lc invested in 555,875 shares or 0.43% of the stock.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 982,041 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has 1.51M shares. Hexavest holds 4.58M shares. Sarasin And Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 1.72M shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 19,212 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 3.53M shares. 36,600 were accumulated by Novare Management Limited Liability Company. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 95,050 shares. The North Carolina-based Cap Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.32% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nomura Asset Management Co owns 1.88 million shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Cumberland owns 74,200 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0.44% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 36.92M shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation holds 2.6% or 202,528 shares in its portfolio. Athena Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 88,903 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89M and $138.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,459 shares to 49,158 shares, valued at $9.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

