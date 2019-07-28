As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Declined, Avenir Has Trimmed Its Stake by $766,800; Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Rose While Annex Advisory Services Has Decreased Its Holding

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 33,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Formally Abandons Bid for Qualcomm on Trump Opposition; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 18/04/2018 – CNET TV: Qualcomm reportedly begins layoffs to cut $1B in costs; 06/03/2018 – A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 06/03/2018 – Terence Mills: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei in Talks to Settle Patent-Royalty Dispute; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM WILL DELAY ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 28,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.17M, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.98 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% in 2018, BofA Leads; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S BLANCH CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 16/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 9.9% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Bank Of America Will Finance Assault Weapons Maker In Bankruptcy — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Circle Com has 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co holds 0.28% or 608,612 shares in its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Limited Com reported 15,591 shares. Susquehanna International Group Llp reported 1.47M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Naples Glob Advisors Limited Liability reported 3,990 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Trust reported 36,408 shares stake. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 692,485 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 2.10 million shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.2% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 8.04M shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management reported 1.71% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hbk Invests LP invested 0.63% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Inc stated it has 0.36% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Iconiq Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 18,733 shares. Monetary Management Gru Inc accumulated 0.3% or 13,125 shares. Capital Sarl invested in 69,772 shares.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $667.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 175,106 shares to 928,928 shares, valued at $28.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 83,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

