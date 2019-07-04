As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Bb&T Securities Has Lifted Its Holding; Curtiss Wright (CW) Stock Declined While Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Boosted by $724,330 Its Position

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 73,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.90M, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 26.64M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 21/03/2018 – BOFA’S INQUIRY IS SAID TO SPUR FINGER-POINTING AMONG EXECUTIVES; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Pretax Earnings $8.4B, up 15%; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Class A-M Rtg From BofA Comm Mtg Trust 2006-3; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – FCC Shifts $9 Billion Phone Aid Fund Out of Bank of America; 11/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 6,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 550,545 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.40 million, up from 544,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $126.5. About 60,222 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 13.44% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT GETS $85M CONTRACT FOR NAVY AIRCRAFT PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Utilize $50 Mllion in Repatriated Foreign Cash to Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT 1Q EPS 98C, EST. 87C; 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright To Utilize $50 Million In Repatriated Foreign Cash To Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.41B-$2.45B; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 22/04/2018 – DJ Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CW); 30/04/2018 – ONTIC BUYS NEW PRODUCT LINE FROM CURTISS-WRIGHT CONTROLS

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 12,978 shares to 23,394 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 74,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,260 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb And Williams invested in 0.1% or 42,110 shares. Moreover, Mraz Amerine And Associate has 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 12,233 shares. Neumann Mgmt Ltd Llc has 1.97% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 111,875 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt Corp invested 1.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 257,766 are held by Kempner Mngmt. 67,229 were reported by Birmingham Capital Mngmt Al. Mitchell Mgmt has invested 0.4% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 520,136 were accumulated by Palladium Partners Limited. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Company stated it has 83,783 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership invested in 9.71 million shares or 5.95% of the stock. 9,300 were accumulated by Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Company. Guggenheim Ltd Llc reported 1.19M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Synovus Fin invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 15,360 are owned by Sns Financial Llc. Moreover, Interocean Cap Lc has 1.17% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 454,745 shares.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 6,073 shares to 49,522 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Cor (NYSE:COF) by 84,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,442 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $3.53 million activity. Another trade for 3,553 shares valued at $408,453 was sold by TYNAN GLENN E. The insider Farkas K Christopher sold $75,299. Adams David Charles had sold 7,000 shares worth $777,000 on Friday, January 18. Ferdenzi Paul J had sold 2,005 shares worth $230,575 on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $143,750 were sold by FULLER S MARCE. Quinly Tom P sold $440,833 worth of stock or 3,833 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.65 million shares or 6.39% less from 33.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bankshares And Trust accumulated 0.01% or 133 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Co holds 2,932 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pitcairn has 0.02% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 2,022 shares. Private Na owns 4,406 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.01% or 42,385 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 0% or 16 shares. Farmers & Merchants reported 59 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.07% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 11,500 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Huntington Bancshares reported 0.02% stake. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Bb&T Secs Limited Company has invested 0% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). 24,700 were reported by Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd. 413,916 are owned by Northern Trust Corp. Signaturefd Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 107 shares.