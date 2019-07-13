As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Declined, Credit Capital Investments Has Lowered Stake; Autodesk (ADSK) Shares Rose While Contour Asset Management Lowered Its Position

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 50,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 516,602 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.50M, down from 567,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $174.19. About 847,700 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 28.71 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SEPARATE CHAIRMAN AND CEO FAILS WITH 30.7 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MARCH CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.81% :3481126Z US; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 27/03/2018 – BofA Pays U.K. Female Staff 28.7% Less Than Male Employees; 23/05/2018 – NXT-ID Announces Issuance of US Patent for IoT Device Collaboration; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA IS SAID TO REACH OUT TO OTHER BANKS ON SALES; 15/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,000 shares to 37,600 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75B for 10.37 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.57% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.05 million shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.28% or 100,422 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions accumulated 33,957 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Ltd Llc reported 24,089 shares stake. Ajo LP holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10.97 million shares. Signalpoint Asset Limited holds 44,087 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Estabrook stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bahamas-based First Savings Bank has invested 9.99% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 416,030 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 336,027 shares. Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation, South Carolina-based fund reported 307,506 shares. Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Company Nj reported 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Allied Advisory Services reported 209,706 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Ent Fin Svcs Corporation holds 0.14% or 24,028 shares in its portfolio. 99,745 were accumulated by Reliant Inv Ltd.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04 million shares to 21.40M shares, valued at $114.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 421,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48M for 131.96 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Cap Llp holds 883,252 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 0.13% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Stanley reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Kentucky Retirement stated it has 9,575 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 16,895 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners has 7,938 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv has 249,342 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Llc owns 5,353 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 203 are owned by Farmers State Bank. Cwm Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 244 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management invested in 0% or 50 shares. Plante Moran Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested in 2,116 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.1% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Company owns 1,480 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.