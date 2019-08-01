As Bank Amer (BAC) Shares Rose, Victory Capital Management Has Raised by $8.98 Million Its Position; Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holding Maintained by White Pine Investment Co

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $50.86. About 2.77M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONFIRMS LEASING ALASKA FLIGHT SLOTS IN NY, DC; 18/04/2018 – FAA orders inspection of jet engines following Southwest flight explosion; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Operating Income $616M, Operating Margin 12.5%; 17/04/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Philadelphia airport; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Recasts 2017 EPS to $5.57 From $5.79 for Three New Accounting Standard Updates; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Expects Minor Disruptions as It Inspects Engines — 3rd Update; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines And Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association Reach An Agreement In Principle For Aircraft Mechanics And Rela; 20/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Response To Emergency Airworthiness Directive; 07/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane arriving at BWI was struck by a pickup truck; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – THE FLIGHT 577 AIRCRAFT HAS BEEN TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE REVIEW

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 49.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 332,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.60 million, up from 667,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 53.47M shares traded or 13.50% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 12/03/2018 – Timken to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference in London; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: BofA C$200m 4NC3 FRN, C$500m 6NC5 Fxd-to-Float; 15/05/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 27/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC SAYS VTB CAPITAL, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, SBERBANK CIB ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 394,238 shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $104.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,225 shares, and cut its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.