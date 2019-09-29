As Bank Amer (BAC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Upped Its Stake; Connors Investor Services Position in Wells Fargo (WFC) Has Trimmed by $1.54 Million as Market Value Rose

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 39.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 11,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 40,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 29,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 28/03/2018 – MOVES-BAML names new global head of oil and gas trading; 14/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO REDEEM SOME OUTSTANDING DEPOSITARY SHRS; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 11/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 10 (Table); 25/04/2018 – BOFA ADJOURNS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 32,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 224,568 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.63 million, down from 257,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81M shares traded or 189.95% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Is Ready to Grow Auto-Lending Business (Video); 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE ACQUIRES EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT WIDENS WELLS FARGO SALES INVESTIGATION TO WEALTH MANAGEMENT – WSJ, CITING; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk Management Changes Follow Recent Fed Enforcement Action; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $754.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 41,082 shares to 312,843 shares, valued at $13.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonos Inc by 111,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).

