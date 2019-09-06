As Bank Amer (BAC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Decreased by $319,302 Its Stake; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Has Lifted as Market Value Declined

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 76,536 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 88,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $28.12. About 62.31M shares traded or 20.50% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. to File Year-end Earnings, Schedule Investor Webcast to Discuss 2017 Results; 27/03/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse disclose UK pay gaps; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America pays record $42 mln penalty over fraudulent ‘masking’; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – GM at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MARCH CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.81% :3481126Z US; 07/03/2018 – Healthineers IPO books covered on full deal size -bookrunner

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 4,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 110,611 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 105,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $106. About 3.21M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03 billion and $914.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 31,201 shares to 132,476 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 150,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.34 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

